Peggy June Booker Williams
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Graveside Services for Peggy June Booker Williams, 69, will be held Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. at Bogueloosa Cemetery with Rev. Billy Walker officiating.

Ms. Williams passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at the Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian. She was born on June 30, 1954, in Butler to Oden Fletcher and Margaret Eunice Gibson Booker. Ms. Williams was a dedicated laborer at Sunbeam Products Inc. in Waynesboro, until her retirement. She had a passion for watching Alabama Football, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Coody (Tony); son, Toxie Williams, Jr. (Ashley); daughter, Tiffany Broadhead (Jody); son, Tyler Williams (Lauren); and grandchildren, Wyatt Coody; Toxie Williams, III; Jacob Williams; Colton Broadhead; MaKayla Broadhead; Mackenzie Broadhead; Caleighanna Coody; Braxton Sims; Breydon Coody; Farrah Ford; Wynn Ford; and Huntlee Williams.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Oden Fletcher and Margaret Eunice Gibson Booker; brother, Jimmie Booker; sister, Patricia Hudson; and sister, Mary Booker.

Pallbearers include Wyatt Coody, Colton Broadhead, Braxton Sims, Breydon Coody, Jodi Broadhead, and Mickey Booker.

Honorary Pallbearers include Tox Williams, Jacob Williams and Wynn Ford.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

