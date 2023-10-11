Team of the Week: Newton County Academy Generals

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Newton County Academy Generals.

After their victory over North Sunflower last Friday night, the Generals are now District Champs for the third straight year.

Congratulations to the Generals on the District Championship and for being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

