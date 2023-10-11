Team of the Week: Newton County Academy Generals

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Newton County Academy Generals.

After their victory over North Sunflower last Friday night, the Generals are now District Champs for the third straight year.

Congratulations to the Generals on the District Championship and for being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother and her son were found shot to death inside their burned home in Forest.
Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Forest
The missing truck is a white 1998 freightliner.
Stolen vehicle in Newton County has been found
There's nothing boring about this week's weather
We’re watching the Gulf, and temps will be up & down
Boyfriend wanted in murder of woman and son arrested during manhunt
Salento James Fulgham, Jr., was arrested by Lauderdale County deputies Tuesday in the 8300...
Suspect wanted in Scott County murders arrested in Lauderdale County

Latest News

Halftime recognition of the 1966-67' Meridian High back-to-back Big Eight Championship titles.
Meridian High honors back-to-back Big Eight Championship winning teams’
Waynesboro native Dale McKee gives his weekly "Sideline View" report
Sideline View with Dale McKee
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu runs into the end zone for a touchdown after...
Saints crush the Patriots, 34-0
Meridian High's Big Eight Championship winning football teams were honored at halftime of...
Meridian High honors teams' of 1966-67'