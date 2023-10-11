We’re tracking two disturbances in the Tropics

One is in the Gulf of Mexico
One is in the Gulf of Mexico(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An area of low pressure in the Gulf will bring rain to many areas along the Gulf Coast and SE Coast. As for it becoming a tropical cyclone, the chances are slim due to strong wind shear over the Gulf and it not being able to shake a frontal affiliation. Regardless, it’ll bring gusty winds to parts of the Gulf Coast, and higher-end rain totals to portions of Florida, Georgia, and parts of the Carolinas...ranging from 2-5 inches.

There’s another area we’re watching, and it’s in the Atlantic. It’s SW of the Cabo Verde Islands, and it has a likely chance for development in the coming days. We have plenty of time to keep an on this system, and it’ll be called Sean if it gets a name.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother and her son were found shot to death inside their burned home in Forest.
Mother, son found shot to death inside burned home in Forest
The missing truck is a white 1998 freightliner.
Stolen vehicle in Newton County has been found
There's nothing boring about this week's weather
We’re watching the Gulf, and temps will be up & down
Boyfriend wanted in murder of woman and son arrested during manhunt
Salento James Fulgham, Jr., was arrested by Lauderdale County deputies Tuesday in the 8300...
Suspect wanted in Scott County murders arrested in Lauderdale County

Latest News

Higher rain amounts expected south of I-20
Gulf low brings much needed rain to our area
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 10th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 10th, 2023
Afternoon showers for Wednesday
Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday
There's nothing boring about this week's weather
We’re watching the Gulf, and temps will be up & down