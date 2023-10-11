We’re tracking two disturbances in the Tropics

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An area of low pressure in the Gulf will bring rain to many areas along the Gulf Coast and SE Coast. As for it becoming a tropical cyclone, the chances are slim due to strong wind shear over the Gulf and it not being able to shake a frontal affiliation. Regardless, it’ll bring gusty winds to parts of the Gulf Coast, and higher-end rain totals to portions of Florida, Georgia, and parts of the Carolinas...ranging from 2-5 inches.

There’s another area we’re watching, and it’s in the Atlantic. It’s SW of the Cabo Verde Islands, and it has a likely chance for development in the coming days. We have plenty of time to keep an on this system, and it’ll be called Sean if it gets a name.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.