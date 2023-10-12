Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people were arrested Thursday morning after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT team served two search warrants at separate addresses, following a long investigation by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force.

Deanna Ruff, 40, was arrested after a warrant was served in the 5700 block of Omitted Road. Ruff is charged with three counts of sale of methamphetamine within 1500 feet of a school/church. Her total bond was set at $75,000. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Ruff made bond but could face other charges.

Another search warrant was served in the 3200 block of Savell Drive, after which Lester Landrum, 40, was charged with two counts of sale of crack cocaine within 1500 feet of a school/church, as well as trafficking cocaine while in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. His total bond was set at $250,000. Landrum was also served with a probation violation warrant and was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.

Calhoun said the EMDTF was assisted by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

