Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served in Lauderdale County

(L-R) Lester Landrum and Deanna Ruff
(L-R) Lester Landrum and Deanna Ruff(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people were arrested Thursday morning after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT team served two search warrants at separate addresses, following a long investigation by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force.

Deanna Ruff, 40, was arrested after a warrant was served in the 5700 block of Omitted Road. Ruff is charged with three counts of sale of methamphetamine within 1500 feet of a school/church. Her total bond was set at $75,000. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Ruff made bond but could face other charges.

Another search warrant was served in the 3200 block of Savell Drive, after which Lester Landrum, 40, was charged with two counts of sale of crack cocaine within 1500 feet of a school/church, as well as trafficking cocaine while in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. His total bond was set at $250,000. Landrum was also served with a probation violation warrant and was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.

Calhoun said the EMDTF was assisted by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenesia Evans was indicted in January 2021 and entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud...
Former Meridian Police officer sentenced on fraud charge
Family says 8-year-old Seminary boy injured in ATV accident in stable condition
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
Four arrested in drug busts in Wilkinson County.
State authorities seize nearly 9,700 meth pills and 2,200 fentanyl pills in drug busts
Wreck on I-59N just north of Pachuta
Wreck on I-59 N slows northbound traffic in Jasper County

Latest News

-
Man sentenced to life for 2020 murder of wife in Wayne Co.
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 12, 2023
Wreck on I-59N just north of Pachuta
Wreck on I-59 N slows northbound traffic in Jasper County
Tenesia Evans was indicted in January 2021 and entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud...
Former Meridian Police officer sentenced on fraud charge