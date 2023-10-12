City of Meridian Arrest Report October 12, 2023



The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 11 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 12 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:31 AM on October 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 9:18 AM on October 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.