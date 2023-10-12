City of Meridian Arrest Report October 12, 2023
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Arrest
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Curtis D. Scott
|1976
|Simple assault threat
Trespassing
Disturbance of a business
|Anthony D. Bridges
|1994
|Possession of a controlled substance
Disturbance of a business
|Virginia A. Gordon
|1987
|False pretenses
Media Releases
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 11 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 12 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:31 AM on October 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:18 AM on October 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
