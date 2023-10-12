City of Meridian Arrest Report October 12, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrest

NameDOBCharges
Curtis D. Scott1976Simple assault threat
Trespassing
Disturbance of a business
Anthony D. Bridges1994Possession of a controlled substance
Disturbance of a business
Virginia A. Gordon1987False pretenses

Media Releases

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 11 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 12 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:31 AM on October 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:18 AM on October 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says 8-year-old Seminary boy injured in ATV accident in stable condition
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
Four arrested in drug busts in Wilkinson County.
State authorities seize nearly 9,700 meth pills and 2,200 fentanyl pills in drug busts
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products due to the items being...
Family Dollar recalling dozens of OTC drugs, consumer products sold in multiple states

Latest News

Tenesia Evans was indicted in January 2021 and entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud...
Former Meridian Police officer sentenced on fraud charge
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 12, 2023
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
Mississippi couple accused of knocking on man’s door, stabbing him when he answered
Mississippi couple accused of knocking on man’s door, stabbing him when he answered