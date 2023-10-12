CPC Meridian Hosts Fall Main Event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Center for Pregnancy Choices in Meridian is hosting its annual Fall Main Event next week.

That event will take place at Northcrest Baptist Church and tickets can be purchased now at the CPC of Meridian or at the door next Thursday night at Northcrest.

The featured guests will be Meridian native and former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand and Abby Johnson, who once was a planned parenthood leader but now promotes pro-life mission work.

“It’s important that we celebrate 22 years of ministry work in East Central Mississippi,” said Sara Smith, Executive Director of CPC Meridian.

“What better way to do that than have Holly Brand sing praise and worship with us and have Abby Johnson, a pro-life leader in our nation to come out and share a message about hope, finding abundant life and how we, as a community can come together to make that happen for people who are facing unplanned pregnancies.”

The fall main event is Thursday, October 19th at 6:00 p.m.

