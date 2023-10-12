Daughter says she got wrong ashes from Illinois funeral home under investigation

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) - An Illinois funeral home is under investigation after accusations it provided the wrong ashes to dozens, if not hundreds, of families.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the investigation into Heinz Funeral Home in Carlinville includes alleged cases of misidentified remains tracing back to early 2020 and spanning multiple Central Illinois counties.

He recently retrieved 40 sets of ashes from the funeral home, but he says several are missing standard identification, a medallion with a four-to-five-digit code. Providing ashes to the proper families may not be possible without it. Other ashes given to families in the past could be gone, too.

“We’ve talked to many families that have spread ashes, some on the side of a mountain, some on the beach,” Allmon said.

The coroner says families often asked for their loved ones’ ashes, but the funeral home would delay.

Rebecca Zillion, who says her family received the wrong ashes, decided to drive to the funeral home to pick up the ashes of her father, Patrick Williams. He died this summer after battling leukemia.

Zillion said her father was handy and dependable and always there for her. While driving back from the funeral home, her tire blew out on the road.

“Which was the first time that something had happened that I would normally just call my dad and say, ‘Dad, come help me,’” she said.

Even after his death, Zillion thought a piece of her father would never leave her side. She made a necklace with the ashes given to her and wore it as a symbol of him.

Zillion’s family called officials last week to confirm whether those ashes were Williams’ and found out they were not. Not having his ashes in that necklace, which was meant to help cope with losing her father, reopened emotional wounds for Zillion.

“Because I miss him. I miss him so much. I’m only 42 years old. We’re not supposed to lose our dad at this age,” she said.

Zillion returned her necklace and the remaining ashes to Allmon’s office. The ashes had the proper medallion, and the correct family has been notified. Allmon says they been able to connect some other families to the correct sets of ashes, as well.

Zillion says she’s happy for the family who got the ashes wrongly identified as her father’s and hopes that someday she will be as fortunate.

Albert Heinz, the funeral home’s owner, had his professional license revoked last week by the state government.

