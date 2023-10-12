Employees in Downtown Meridian seek parking solutions

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Businesses like Generations Fine Paper & Gifts, Mia’s Café, and others are a bit of a walk from the arts district parking garage in Downtown Meridian causing some to be ticketed if they don’t move their cars every two hours.

Google says the walk from Generations Fine Paper & Gifts to the arts district parking garage is about 6 to 7 minutes long and 0.3 miles away.

An employee at the store Generations brought the idea of parking decals to the city council during a work session.

“There is no downtown parking down here where we are. We’re right next door to Weidman’s and we watch our cars from, we work from 10 to 5:30. And, we watch our cars and Randy to see when Randy’s coming by to give us the chalk mark which is not a problem. Except for, I think sometimes it takes away from our productivity to watch for Randy, so we just thought a good way to come up, to solve this problem would be a decal that says we work downtown in Meridian and maybe purchase annually maybe twice a year, it doesn’t matter. But, then we would know that we’re covered and Randy would know that, yeah, we’re supposed to be here,” said Gina Lauglin.

Ward 5 Councilwoman, Ty Bell Lindsey shares her opinion on the idea.

“Pay $50-100 dollars, whatever is a decent amount of rate. It goes into the city funds then that way because they’re going to move their car every two hours anyway, then you get no funds. So, and that’s pretty much a headache for them to service our community. This will be a win-win. We automatically get the funds upfront. We don’t have to wait for you to get a ticket because we’ve already gotten your money. You have received a decal to show your proof,” said Lindsey.

The Director of Community Development, Craig Hitt explains options available at this time.

“Officially, we have no comment at this point because the council has not taken any action on the parking decals. It has been discussed in a meeting that I attended. So currently, we just continue to encourage folks to utilize the parking garage, which is free of charge,” said Hitt.

The Meridian Police Department gives out the parking tickets and they are about $6 each.

