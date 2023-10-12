Former Meridian Police officer sentenced on fraud charge

(Source: WTOK-TV)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Thursday that former Meridian Police Officer Tenesia Evans has been sentenced to time served and 3 years of probation.

Evans was indicted in January 2021 and entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud the government in October 2022.

Evans admitted falsifying her time sheets with the Meridian Police Department, claiming to be on duty when she was not. Evans also pleaded guilty to working as a School Resource Officer and as a Meridian Police Officer at the same time, from August 2016 to August 2018. Evans was served with a $17,278.38 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

White said a $50,000 insurance policy covers Evans’ employment as a Meridian Police Officer, designed to protect taxpayers from employee dishonesty. Evans will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

“Thank you to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their dedicated work to bring this case to a close,” said White in a news release. “No matter the amount, my office will continue to work with prosecutors to hold those who steal your tax dollars accountable.”

The felony conviction was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District.

Suspected fraud may be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.

