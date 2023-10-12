Hattiesburg guardsman wakes up from coma

By Cam Bonelli
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-year-old Mississippi National Guardsman from Hattiesburg who fell into a coma after intense exercise in extreme heat at Camp Shelby this summer is now alert, according to family.

Colby Maury-Rice is now sitting up after being in a coma.

Maury-Rice spent more than a month at Forrest General Hospital. Now, he’s days away from being moved to a rehab facility outside New Orleans.

Maury-Rice’s dad, Eddie Dockery, said his prayers have been answered.

His son is tracking with his eyes and has regained some mobility in his arms and legs.

“We still have a long ways to go,” said Dockery. “He still has to learn to walk, he has to learn to talk. He has to learn to take care of himself again. He’s at a neurological center, and they are working desperately to find how much brain loss or brain damage he has encountered.”

The Mississippi National Guard is still investigating what happened. A spokesperson wasn’t able to comment Wednesday.

“I’m incredibly bitter about why you would have 18-, 19-year-old kids in 100-degree temperatures, having no ambulance, no defibrillator, no transportation,” Dockery said. “And, it’s against military regulation for anyone to be out doing exercise when it’s over 100 degrees.”

If you’d like to help the family, Maury-Rice has a GoFundMe set up for medical expenses.

