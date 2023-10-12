Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes new Malayan tiger, Bunga

The Hattiesburg Zoo is pleased to welcome new Malayan tiger, Bung
The Hattiesburg Zoo is pleased to welcome new Malayan tiger, Bung(Hattiesburg Zoo/Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By WDAM Staff and Cam Bonelli
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is pleased to welcome a new Malayan Tiger.

Bunga, pronounced (Boon-ya), which means Big Boy, as he was the largest cub born in his litter. He is 12 years old and comes to the Hattiesburg Zoo from the ABQ Biopark Zoo in Albuquerque, N.M.

Malayan tigers are native to Peninsular Malaysia and are a critically endangered species.

“While Malayan tigers typically live to be 18 to 22 years of age in a Zoo environment, we recognize the fact that Bunga is an older tiger,” said Kristen Moore, animal curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “We are happy to be a ‘retigerment home’ for Bunga and know that he will be well cared for by our staff and much loved by our guests who will learn more about the habits and characteristics of Malayan tigers from him.”

Bunga is the first Malayan tiger to reside at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Kipling, who died from age-related health issues in May of this year was a Sumatran tiger, which is the smallest of the tiger species with a dark orange coat. The Malayan tiger is bigger with a lighter orange coat.

“With Malayan tigers being critically endangered, we hope our guests will understand the importance of the preservation and growth of this species to our planet,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

The population has dwindled due to a loss of natural forest and the poaching of the Malayan tiger.

Upon his arrival at the Hattiesburg Zoo on Thursday at 8 a.m., Bunga was introduced to his holding area and is becoming familiar with his animal care team.

He is expected to be in his outdoor habitat over the weekend for guests to visit.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenesia Evans was indicted in January 2021 and entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud...
Former Meridian Police officer sentenced on fraud charge
Family says 8-year-old Seminary boy injured in ATV accident in stable condition
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
Four arrested in drug busts in Wilkinson County.
State authorities seize nearly 9,700 meth pills and 2,200 fentanyl pills in drug busts
Wreck on I-59N just north of Pachuta
Wreck on I-59 N slows northbound traffic in Jasper County

Latest News

This is a ticketed event. Advance purchase all-access tickets $20 at acesmeridian.org. At gate,...
FEASTival on Fifth is Saturday from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Meridian
Advance tickets are $75 for Mixing Spirits at Merrehope, 905 Martin Luther King Drive in...
Tickets on sale now for Mixing Spirits at Merrehope, set for Oct. 17
Peggy June Booker Williams
Peggy June Booker Williams
Call 601-485-4736, or visit wesleyhousemeridian.org. The application period is underway for...
Wesley House taking applications now for Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance
The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) is a counseling program designed to answer...
United Way offers help to seniors needing Medicare, Medicaid, supplemental insurance guidance