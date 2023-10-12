Last day to apply for FEMA disaster assistance

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Your last chance to apply for FEMA’s disaster assistance program ends at 10pm on October 11th.

Those living in Jasper and Jackson counties, that were victims of the storm from June 14th to June 20th are eligible for disaster assistance.

FEMA is providing 2.5 million dollars in assistance to victims of a storm that changed some lives completely.

Latanga hopes, media relations specialist with FEMA, says that it’s worth the time and effort to apply. She says that even if you don’t think you have any damages you should apply so that you be assured the option of assistance.

“If you think that you’ve incurred damage, apply with FEMA and this is the reason why. Suppose you go through and find out that you ended up having damage that you did not think that you have and that it is related to the storm. You would want to apply with FEMA so that even after this date should you need to go back and say I applied with. FEMA and I’ve just recently learned that I now need to utilize that option because the things that are happening in my home. Oh my gosh, they’re related to that storm,” said Hopes.

Hopes says that FEMA’s plan is not just restoration, but preparation, as they look to build homes back stronger and ready for the next storm.

Although October 11th is the last opportunity to apply for FEMA’s disaster relief, FEMA’s EIDL plan, for businesses that may have lost revenue due to the storms, will be available to apply to through May 13, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.