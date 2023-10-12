Man sentenced to life for 2020 murder of wife in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after being found guilty of the 2020 murder of his wife.

According to District 10 Circuit Court District Attorney Kassie Coleman, Eric Holifield was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Kimberly, 47.

Eric was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after human remains were found in a wooded area off Tokio Frost Bridge Road on July 23, 2020.

Kimberly had been reported missing since July 18, 2020.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

