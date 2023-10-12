Man sentenced to life for 2020 murder of wife in Wayne Co.

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after being found guilty of the 2020 murder of his wife.

According to District 10 Circuit Court District Attorney Kassie Coleman, Eric Holifield was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Kimberly, 47.

Eric was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after human remains were found in a wooded area off Tokio Frost Bridge Road on July 23, 2020.

Human remains found in Wayne County
Remains confirmed as missing Waynesboro woman

Kimberly had been reported missing since July 18, 2020.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenesia Evans was indicted in January 2021 and entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud...
Former Meridian Police officer sentenced on fraud charge
Family says 8-year-old Seminary boy injured in ATV accident in stable condition
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
Four arrested in drug busts in Wilkinson County.
State authorities seize nearly 9,700 meth pills and 2,200 fentanyl pills in drug busts
Wreck on I-59N just north of Pachuta
Wreck on I-59 N slows northbound traffic in Jasper County

Latest News

(L-R) Lester Landrum and Deanna Ruff
Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served in Lauderdale County
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 12, 2023
Wreck on I-59N just north of Pachuta
Wreck on I-59 N slows northbound traffic in Jasper County
Tenesia Evans was indicted in January 2021 and entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud...
Former Meridian Police officer sentenced on fraud charge