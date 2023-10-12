Newton Municipal School District celebrates B rating with Fun Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students in the Newton Municipal School District got to experience a different day of school today.

Instead of their normal classes, today the kids got to have Fun Day!

The Newton Municipal School District gave the kids this day to celebrate all their hard work in boosting the school’s test scores across the board, earning the school a B-rating.

Fun Day came with rides, face painting stations, bounce houses, snow cones and more.

Although it rained throughout Fun Day, the students weren’t going to let a little rain stop their fun.

Superintendent for the Newton Municipal School District, Dr. Glenda Nickson, spoke about how important it is that the students see that they’re supported.

“It’s important that we support our scholars as well as our teachers, and this day is just. Demonstrated how much we appreciate them and how much we appreciate their commitment as well as their dedication,” said Nickson.

That sentiment was echoed by Sonya Chapman, Principal of Newton Highschool, who said, “It’s so very important that we celebrate our scholars. Our scholars are the ones who put in the work. They went home they studied, they came back and they brought their knowledge, what they learned from their teachers in the classrooms. They were in the classrooms, and they were doing the work. So it’s so important that we celebrate them and show them how important they are and how much we care about them.”

The school district was especially proud in its proficiency in math and improvements in their accelerated courses.

The district wants to continue to improve its scores as their motto this year is “Do it better”.

