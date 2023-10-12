Rep. Sewell announces $38+ Million from Department of Justice to fight crime, make Alabama more safe

Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT
WASHINGTON D.C. (WBRC) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, who represents Alabama’s 7th district, announced that the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has approved $38 million in federal funding to help fight crime and make Alabama communities more safe.

“Making our communities safer for our children and families has always been a top priority of mine. This $38 million from the Department of Justice will go a long way in doing just that. Together, these grants will ensure that our community organizations, local law enforcement, and especially our rural police departments have the tools they need to break the cycle of violence, prevent crime, strengthen police accountability, and save lives. I was so proud to advocate for this funding at the federal level and will continue working with our state and local partners to keep Alabamians safe,” stated Rep. Sewell.

The funding is part of a nationwide push to prevent and reduce crime by providing federal resources to combat gun violence, sex trafficking, substance abuse, and violence against women and children.

The grants and the amounts awarded to the state are listed below:

