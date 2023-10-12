Shining a light on what the Carousel Horses in Meridian and East Mississippi represent

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Driving through Meridian, you might notice carousel horses and wonder why are these here. The carousel horses represent a piece of Meridian by not only telling a story but also raising money for a good cause.

“The project was started in the early 2000s. It’s been around over 20 years. It was the brainchild of two women in our community who were very community-minded. Debbie Martin and Jamie Cater. Some of the people will know that who those ladies are, and the idea was to start a community art project but would also be a fundraiser for a nonprofit in town, and so Hope Village was chosen,” said Community Outreach Coordinator Kathy Parrish.

Carousel horses were chosen because Meridian is famous for the Dentzel Carousel in Highland Park. Community members have always enjoyed seeing the works of art on display throughout the Queen City and East Mississippi.

“Well, it’s. This is a wonderful project, and it’s something that should continue and should never stop because it tells the story, the history, and everything about the horses and envisions the horses as well as what they stand for,” said civic volunteer Betty Lou Jones.

Each one is unique in its own way because it represents organizations throughout the area.

“Businesses or individuals purchase them, and then they hire an artist, and they pick out a design, and I like to tell everybody that each horse tells a story, which is great. It’s a story about our community. Every horse tells a story about the business or individual that purchased it, and it makes up Meridian,” said Parrish.

Throughout the month of October, the carousel horses will have on pink ribbons for breast cancer awareness month.

If you or your business would like to purchase a carousel horse, call Hope Village at 601-553-8660.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.