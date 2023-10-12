We won’t shake the clouds for Thursday

Rain moves out, but clouds will stick around
Rain moves out, but clouds will stick around
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Much needed rain fell across our area on Wednesday, and it’ll definitely help with our current drought status (although, it won’t completely end the drought). Most areas picked up anywhere from .50″ to 1.5″. Aside from a few spotty showers for the first part of Thursday, dry weather will overall prevail. Yet, the clouds will be hard to shake on Thursday. Expect clouds to blanket the sky all day with little sunshine peeking through. This will keep high temps cooler than the average... only reaching the low-mid 70s.

Dense fog is possible early Friday morning, then it should erode away by early afternoon. So, plan for some sunshine to end the workweek, and it’ll be a warmer day with mid 80s returning. The brief warm-up will take place courtesy of a southerly wind that’ll dominate ahead of a cold front that’ll cross late Friday night. This front could bring some isolated showers late Friday into early Sat. AM, but the bigger story will be the dose of cooler air it brings for the weekend.

Highs for Saturday will stay in the upper 70s, and it’ll be breezy with a mix of clouds & sun. The cooler and less humid air will continue to settle in our area on a stiff NW wind, and highs will struggle to hit 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon. It’ll also remain breezy with winds gusting from 20-30mph.

Next week will start with well below average temps: mornings in the low 40s and afternoon highs ranging from 65-71 degrees through Tuesday. By Midweek, mid-upper 70s return...bringing a slow warm up back towards the norm. For now, most of next week looks dry.

