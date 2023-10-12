The weekend holds beautiful weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Use caution on your morning commute there is fog and mist to start the morning. The cloudy and misty skies will be the view the entire day. Temperatures will remain in the low 70s and winds are also gusty up to 20mph this afternoon. Keep a jacket on hand as it will be very cool again today.

Rain is clearing for Friday, but a very small chance of showers are in the forecast as plenty of moisture remains. Foggy streets are also possible early Friday morning and again Friday night. Once the cold front swings through Friday night into Saturday morning temperatures will drop off into the 70s for the weekend. Saturday brings a limited threat for wildfire danger as conditions are still very dry.

