What was Tropical Storm Sean has weakened

Tropical Depression #19 formed on Tuesday (10/10), then it was upgraded to Tropical Storm Sean on Wednesday morning (10/11). Well, by Wednesday evening, Sean was downgraded to a Tropical Depression with little chance of getting stronger in the coming days. It’s actually battling some SW wind shear which isn’t helpful for its poor structure. It’ll also ingest some dry air on its path which could hinder it further. So, it looks like Sean’s days are numbered as it moves over the tropical Atlantic waters...well away from the U.S.

Aside from this system, there’s another disturbance we’re watching that’s behind Sean. It has a low chance for development in the short-term, but it’s one that we’ll surely keep our eyes on. Thankfully, we have plenty of time to monitor it.

