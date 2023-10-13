Absentee Ballots Available for General Election

Absentee voting in the November 7th special election begins for eligible Olmsted county...
Absentee voting in the November 7th special election begins for eligible Olmsted county residents.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The general election in Mississippi is now less than a month away and Circuit Clerk’s offices are reminding voters that may have a conflict on November 7th that absentee ballots are available.

Some of the most common reasons to vote absentee are being out of town, vacation, or having an occupation such as truck driving, railroad or offshore.

You can also vote absentee if you work from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. or you’re having surgery on Election Day.

“What we’d like to stress is that we’re still located in the courthouse on 5th Street,” said Donna Jill Johnson, Circuit Clerk for Lauderdale County.

“You cannot move a precinct or voting location in the middle of an election. We will not be moving to the new sight until after this election is over. A lot of people have called wanting to know where we were to vote absentee. Mississippi does not have early voting. We have absentee voting where you have to have a legal reason.”

If you have additional questions prior to the November 7th general election, you are encouraged to call your local Circuit Clerk’s office as soon as possible.

