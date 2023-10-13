Alabama fire alert amended for certain counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission is amending the statewide fire alert that’s been in place since last month due to drought conditions.

Balsie Butler, assistant director of the Alabama Forestry Commission’s protection division, said the alert has been rescinded the counties south of Randolph, Clay, Coosa, Chilton, Perry, Marengo and Choctaw counties.

Anyone in those areas who needs to conduct a prescribed burn can get a burn permit.

“They will be issuing burn permits for that purpose,” Butler said.

For all counties north of those mentioned, the fire alert has been amended so that the forestry commission’s will issue fire permits, but only to certified prescribed burn managers.

However, the fire alert remains in full effect for Jackson, Marshall and DeKalb counties. Butler said no permits will be issued in these three counties.

Butler said the split was decided because the southern part of the state received more precipitation than the north.

YOu can find out more information for your specific county by calling the Alabama Forestry Commission’s dispatch center at 1-800-392-5679.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.