City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2023

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrest

There were no arrests

Media Release

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 12 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 13 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:34 PM on October 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of 23rd Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 1:21 AM on October 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 7:51 AM on October 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:26 PM on October 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of 10th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

