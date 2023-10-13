Dish Network customers not receiving sound from WTOK

But we know how it can be fixed
(WTVG)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Several viewers have contacted WTOK, stating they were not getting audio on our channel. Upon research, News 11 found they were all Dish Network customers.

After reaching out to Dish Network, we learned they made an adjustment on their end with the SAP audio. We now have found a solution for our viewers.

Call Dish Network Tech Support at 1-800-333-DISH. Let tech support know the SAP audio has been mapped in this market. Dish Network should then let you know how to reset your satellite receivers.

Thank you all for being loyal WTOK viewers and letting us know about this situation!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenesia Evans was indicted in January 2021 and entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud...
Former Meridian Police officer sentenced on fraud charge
Two people were arrested Thursday morning after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s...
Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served in Lauderdale County
Wreck on I-59N just north of Pachuta
Wreck on I-59 N slows northbound traffic in Jasper County
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
-
Man sentenced to life for 2020 murder of wife in Wayne Co.

Latest News

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train is set to begin its multistate journey.
The Holiday Express will be rolling into Meridian
Warriors pick up Top-10 win over Tigers
Educators work to lower chronic absenteeism rates in Mississippi
A classroom at Newton County School Disctrict
Educators work to lower chronic absenteeism rates in Mississippi