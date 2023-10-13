Dish Network customers not receiving sound from WTOK

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Several viewers have contacted WTOK, stating they were not getting audio on our channel. Upon research, News 11 found they were all Dish Network customers.

After reaching out to Dish Network, we learned they made an adjustment on their end with the SAP audio. We now have found a solution for our viewers.

Call Dish Network Tech Support at 1-800-333-DISH. Let tech support know the SAP audio has been mapped in this market. Dish Network should then let you know how to reset your satellite receivers.

Thank you all for being loyal WTOK viewers and letting us know about this situation!

