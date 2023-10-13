Educators work to lower chronic absenteeism rates in Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -In Mississippi alone, 23.87% of students are chronically absent. That means those students miss 18 days or more of the school year. Educators are working hard to get this number down.

“Well, we’re developing programs to look at some of the barriers. Some of the barriers might be transportation issues. We know in the lower grades that school, the students that five and six and seven-year-olds cannot get themselves to school. So we are working with parents, we’re encouraging school districts to engage the parents to engage other stakeholders, community leaders,” said Mississippi Department of Education, Dr. Armerita Tell.

It only takes two days a month for a student to become chronically absent. When a student misses this many days, they not only miss out on a proper education but also the ability to develop other skills.

“One of the things that I think is really important to drive home is in our conversations with the industry leaders and folks in the workplace who are looking for good employee. Yes, they want them to be good academics, and they want them to have good grades, but they’re also interested in soft skills. So I think school is a good prep for that. Do you show up? are you here on time, or are you ready to work when you get here? And so right now, school is really the job for these students,” said Superintendent of Newton County School District, Dr. Tyler Hansford.

When a student is not in the classroom, it also hurts the school district. If a district sees a low attendance rate, the state can change the amount of funding a district receives.

“So month two is October, month three is November. So, during those two months. Our average daily attendance, they’re not our enrollment. We may have 6000 kids enrolled in the Lauderdale County School District, but if only 95% of them attend school on average, then we only receive funding for 95% of our 6000 students that are enrolled,” said Director of Federal Programs, Ken Hardy.

Mississippi’s chronic absenteeism rate dropped from 28% in 2022 to 23.87% in 2023, meaning the state is moving in the right direction but has much more work to do.

