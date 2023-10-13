Educators work to lower chronic absenteeism rates in Mississippi

A classroom at Newton County School Disctrict
A classroom at Newton County School Disctrict(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -In Mississippi alone, 23.87% of students are chronically absent. That means those students miss 18 days or more of the school year. Educators are working hard to get this number down.

“Well, we’re developing programs to look at some of the barriers. Some of the barriers might be transportation issues. We know in the lower grades that school, the students that five and six and seven-year-olds cannot get themselves to school. So we are working with parents, we’re encouraging school districts to engage the parents to engage other stakeholders, community leaders,” said Mississippi Department of Education, Dr. Armerita Tell.

It only takes two days a month for a student to become chronically absent. When a student misses this many days, they not only miss out on a proper education but also the ability to develop other skills.

“One of the things that I think is really important to drive home is in our conversations with the industry leaders and folks in the workplace who are looking for good employee. Yes, they want them to be good academics, and they want them to have good grades, but they’re also interested in soft skills. So I think school is a good prep for that. Do you show up? are you here on time, or are you ready to work when you get here? And so right now, school is really the job for these students,” said Superintendent of Newton County School District, Dr. Tyler Hansford.

When a student is not in the classroom, it also hurts the school district. If a district sees a low attendance rate, the state can change the amount of funding a district receives.

“So month two is October, month three is November. So, during those two months. Our average daily attendance, they’re not our enrollment. We may have 6000 kids enrolled in the Lauderdale County School District, but if only 95% of them attend school on average, then we only receive funding for 95% of our 6000 students that are enrolled,” said Director of Federal Programs, Ken Hardy.

Mississippi’s chronic absenteeism rate dropped from 28% in 2022 to 23.87% in 2023, meaning the state is moving in the right direction but has much more work to do.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenesia Evans was indicted in January 2021 and entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud...
Former Meridian Police officer sentenced on fraud charge
Family says 8-year-old Seminary boy injured in ATV accident in stable condition
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
Wreck on I-59N just north of Pachuta
Wreck on I-59 N slows northbound traffic in Jasper County
Four arrested in drug busts in Wilkinson County.
State authorities seize nearly 9,700 meth pills and 2,200 fentanyl pills in drug busts

Latest News

Highs in the 60s are in view...
A little warmth for Friday, then a big cool down
JSU books and pamphlets in a classroom at MCC for those listening to THEE Aristocrats...
JSU’s THEE Aristocrats STEM program
Parking in Downtown Meridian limits patrons and employees to two hours.
Employees in Downtown Meridian seek parking solutions
Two people were arrested Thursday morning after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s...
Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served in Lauderdale County