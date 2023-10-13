Historic marker to honor Jimmie Rodgers, Marty Stuart

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Birthplace of Country Music will unveil a marker Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. to connect two great music cities along Mississippi’s Country Music Trail by honoring two of Mississippi’s iconic figures in country music, Jimmie Rodgers and Marty Stuart.

The marker to be located across from the Ellis Theater and Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia will commemorate the 1927 Bristol Sessions, where Rodgers first recorded, along with the Carter Family and others who popularized country music. Stuart was on hand in Bristol in 2019 to dedicate a marker there recognizing Rodgers’ participation in the Bristol Sessions as part of the Mississippi Country Music Trail.

The marker is a special gift honoring the Philadelphia native and GRAMMY Award-winning Stuart and Rodgers, “The Father of Country Music,” who was born in Meridian, Miss. in 1897.

“It is with such pride that we honor the city of Philadelphia, Marty Stuart and Jimmie Rodgers at the beautifully restored Ellis Theater where Stuart, much like BCM, works to preserve the history and culture of country music for future generations,” said BCM Executive Director of Advancement Leah Ross in a news release. “Rodgers’ legacy has made a lasting impact on the music of today. Marty Stuart is a true ambassador of country music and has been a great friend and supporter of BCM for many years.”

BCM, located in Bristol, Va.-Tenn., is the parent nonprofit of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum (an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution), the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, and WBCM Radio Bristol, which broadcasts daily from the museum. For more information, visit BirthplaceofCountryMusic.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.