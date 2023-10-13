JSU’s THEE Aristocrats STEM program

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College gave a JSU STEM organization the floor to talk to students.

THEE Aristocrats is an organization at Jackson State University for STEM majors.

The organization is all about being there for its students as they learn and progress through the STEM program.

To do that THEE Aristocrats offer many benefits, like trips they like to call Educational Experiences, that students definitely won’t want to let pass them by.

“We work with students who are first generation, first time freshmen and transfer students from community colleges who are majored in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and Health Sciences. We also work with students who are science, technology, engineering, mathematics, education majors as well. We help students by helping them in the workforce networking internships. We also help them with summer tuition and so we fund all summer tuition up to seven hours for the students room and board their books. Any type of student fees other than out of state fees at Jackson State University,” said Director of THEE Aristocrats STEM and Health Sciences program at JSU, Noel Gardner.

Gardner says that life can be difficult enough as it is, so she wants THEE Aristocrats to be a tribe and community for students. The organization’s goal is to see students make it through JSU while succeeding inside and outside the classroom.

If you want to know more or are interested in joining THEE Aristocrats, check out Jackson State’s website and look up THEE Aristocrats Program or email them at Aristocrats@JSUMS.edu.

Gardner stated that every single day is a challenge, but it’s a good challenge and they’re excited to welcome all students who are interested in the program.

