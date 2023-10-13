A little warmth for Friday, then a big cool down

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Highs have been unseasonably cool since Wednesday, but highs will return closer to average for Friday. We will start the day with either dense fog or low clouds that will blanket the area. However, the clouds will gradually erode away throughout the day...leading to more & more sunshine as the day goes on. So, we should have some sunshine by mid-late afternoon. Depending on how soon the sunshine returns, that’ll determine how warm your area gets. However, we’re expecting most areas to have highs near 80 degrees.

The 80s won’t last too long because a strong cold front will cross our area late Friday night into Saturday morning. As the front crosses, isolated showers are possible while most of your sleep. By daybreak on Saturday, we’ll be behind the front, and NW winds will begin ushering in cooler/drier air. Highs for Saturday will stay in the mid-upper 70s, and highs will only reach the mid-upper 60s by Sunday. The winds will be rather gusty all weekend long...gusting anywhere from 20-30mph. So, be prepared for the wind if you have outdoor plans. Clouds will dominate the sky more on Sunday vs. Saturday.

Next week, unseasonably cool temps will remain. Highs for Monday will remain in the 60s with highs near 70 degrees for Tuesday. The winds will become southerly again by the middle/end of next week...allowing temps to warm back into the upper 70s.

