Meridian man still missing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said it’s still searching for a missing man, Geno Jones, 33.

Jones was reported missing Oct. 4 and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black gym shorts. Investigators say he has several tattoos, one under his left eye and another on the left side of his neck.

News 11 spoke with the family this week.

“He means a lot to all of us,. Everybody’s life matters. Everybody’s life means something, no matter what they’re on or what they’re doing,” said Lakisha Jones-Lewis, Geno’s cousin. “They always have a family behind them that wants them or wants to help them or wants to find them or do things for them. And all I’m asking is, if you know something, you heard something? Say something.”

Police said Jones was last seen around 6 p.m. Sept. 27, in the area of 8th Avenue and 16th Street, riding a bike. He has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information about Jones, call Meridian Police or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

