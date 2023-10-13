President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenesia Evans was indicted in January 2021 and entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud...
Former Meridian Police officer sentenced on fraud charge
Two people were arrested Thursday morning after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s...
Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served in Lauderdale County
Wreck on I-59N just north of Pachuta
Wreck on I-59 N slows northbound traffic in Jasper County
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train is set to begin its multistate journey.
The Holiday Express will be rolling into Meridian
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates

Latest News

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing
VFW 12124 hat.
VFW Post 12124 ranks top 50 in the nation
A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company