Robert Hemphill

Oct. 13, 2023
Funeral services for Mr. Philip Wayne Hemphill will begin at 11:00 AM Monday, October 16, 2023 at Cross Mountain Ministries in Porterville, MS with Bro. Doug Stokes officiating. Interment will follow at Rials Creek Cemetery at 2:30 PM in Mendenhall, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Hemphill, 71, of Meridian, died Thursday, October 12, 2023, at his home.

Philip was a retired Captain with the Mississippi Highway Patrol where he retired in 2011 after a career spanning over 30 years. Philip was a proud shooter for Team Zero and Rock River, Lapua, and AimPoint. He was a ten time National Police Pistol Combat Champion and two time NRA Precision Pistol Champion. He enjoyed squirrel hunting and turkey hunting. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandsons, who lovingly referred to him as Papaw. He was a friend to all who knew him, with friendships spanning all over the world.

Mr. Hemphill is survived by his wife, Christine; son, Derrick Hemphill, his wife, Misty; grandsons, Alex, Triston, Andrew, Peyton, and Aidan, as well as a host of friends, and extended family members.

Mr. Hemphill is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Ray Hemphill and Doris Hemphill.

The Hemphill family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Outreaches of Cross Mountain Ministries, at 6215 Porterville Townsend Rd, Porterville, MS  39352.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Hemphill family will receive guests from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday, October 15, 2023.

