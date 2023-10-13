VFW Post 12124 ranks top 50 in the nation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Earlier this year W Gilmore VFW Post 12124 accomplished something big.

The post was named a top 50 All-American post in the nation, ranking at number 41 back in July.

Post 12124 spends their time doing all sorts of acts of community service, all in honor of our veterans.

Lonnie Daughenbaugh, Post Commander, spoke about how he felt to receive this honor, saying, “We are basically here for vets. It doesn’t have to be a foreign war vet, it’s for every vet in the community. We do a lot of community service, everything we can get our hands on. This makes us gives us something to strive for. Showing that we are doing what the country would like to see us do.”

Daughenbaugh commented that the 12124 Post is proud to have been an All-American post for the past 3 years and they’re striving for next year too.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.