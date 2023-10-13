VFW Post 12124 ranks top 50 in the nation

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Earlier this year W Gilmore VFW Post 12124 accomplished something big.

The post was named a top 50 All-American post in the nation, ranking at number 41 back in July.

Post 12124 spends their time doing all sorts of acts of community service, all in honor of our veterans.

Lonnie Daughenbaugh, Post Commander, spoke about how he felt to receive this honor, saying, “We are basically here for vets. It doesn’t have to be a foreign war vet, it’s for every vet in the community. We do a lot of community service, everything we can get our hands on. This makes us gives us something to strive for. Showing that we are doing what the country would like to see us do.”

Daughenbaugh commented that the 12124 Post is proud to have been an All-American post for the past 3 years and they’re striving for next year too.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenesia Evans was indicted in January 2021 and entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud...
Former Meridian Police officer sentenced on fraud charge
Two people were arrested Thursday morning after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s...
Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served in Lauderdale County
Wreck on I-59N just north of Pachuta
Wreck on I-59 N slows northbound traffic in Jasper County
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train is set to begin its multistate journey.
The Holiday Express will be rolling into Meridian
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates

Latest News

Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing
Absentee voting for the November 7th general election is underway in Mississippi.
Absentee ballots available for general election
Alabama fire alert amended for certain counties
Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.
College football game canceled after player shot, killed overnight