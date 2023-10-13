Warriors pick up Top-10 win over Tigers

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Warriors welcomed the ninth-ranked Northeast Mississippi Community College Tigers to Decatur on Thursday night, looking for a top-10 win and the chance to improve their record to 3-3.

Defense was the story of the first half, as the Warriors limited the Tigers’ offense, which averaged 27.2 points per game before Thursday night’s matchup, to zero points in the first half.

The Warriors took a 7-0 lead into half, but then the offenses found their stride.

The game was tied at 21 apiece heading into overtime, but a 23-yard touchdown pass from Chris Tucker to Ethan Howard gave the Warriors the 28-21 lead.

The Warriors defense followed suit, getting a big fourth down stop, which clinched the victory.

East Central is now 3-3 on the year, and they are back in action next week, as they welcome the fourth-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs to Decatur next Thursday night.

