Fall Fling at the MAX

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the MAX hosted their fall fling to bring activities to all ages in hopes of promoting activities within the city.

You could have gotten your face painted, eaten at local food trucks, played in bounce houses, and even see real superheroes and princesses.

We talked with Laura Hester who is the interim President and CEO of the MAX about the importance of this event for the community children.

“The youth of our community is the heart of what we do it’s our mission and it’s what we are about as education is what we are about. So, this is a small way to show what they can experience a fun time but also get to learn more about storytelling and learn more about theater, and it’s sort of a combination of exploring all of that and turning that into one fun day so it’s a really exciting time for us.”

If you missed the festivities today, there are plenty more events happening at the max in the month of October.

