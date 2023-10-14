Game of the Week: Northeast Lauderdale vs. West Lauderdale

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights welcomed Lauderdale County foe, Northeast Lauderdale, to the ‘Red Kingdom’ in tonight’s big 35-14 win over the Trojans.

Knights quarterback, Cayden Peoples, did a nice job of spreading the ball around to multiple receivers to keep the Trojans defense on their toes.

The chemistry between Peoples and tight end, Cooper Luke, continued to shine bright tonight when People’s found Luke wide open down field for an easy touchdown pass to go up 6-0 after the missed extra point.

Running back, Caleb Collins, would add two more scores before halftime, helping the Knights take a 21-0 lead after a successful two-point attempt.

The Knights offense was the story of the game throughout the first half. Peoples was able to find Altonio Ratcliff in the 2nd quarter for his second touchdown pass of the night.

The Trojans didn’t have many answers on either side of the ball in the first half, but they came out swinging in the third quarter, in an attempt to dig themselves out of a 27-0 hole.

Their efforts wouldn’t be enough to overcome that deficit, as they were only able to get two touchdowns in the second half.

Northeast Lauderdale fall to 4-4 on the season, with a non-district matchup next on the schedule against Purvis.

West Lauderdale now improves to 7-1 on the season and 2-0 in district play. The Knights sit at first place in 4A Region 5 with just two district games left to play to close out the regular season. They will play Choctaw Central next week, who are 0-7.

