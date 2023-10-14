Gameday Preview: Alabama hosts Arkansas

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) scrambles for a first down against Mississippi State...
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) scrambles for a first down against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The 11th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide welcome a struggling Arkansas Razorbacks team, who is still looking for the first SEC win this year, to Tuscaloosa on Saturday morning.

NOTES:

Alabama is trending upward since their home loss to Texas, both as a team and as an offense.

Jalen Milroe is familiar with the Arkansas Razorbacks, as he had a 77-yard run and led Alabama to five touchdowns in last year’s victory over the Hogs.

Three of Arkansas’ four losses this season have been by 7 points or fewer.

THOUGHTS:

“(Not that Coach Saban would ever let this happen,) Alabama needs to stay focused in tomorrow’s game against the Razorbacks. Don’t worry about who is visiting Tuscaloosa next week, and keep their eyes on the opponents in front of them. Despite their four losses, Arkansas can score points. Keep K.J. Jefferson in front of you, and take the next step towards winning the SEC West.” - Patrick Talbot

“Alabama should use this game as a way to propel their offense for the rest of the season. The offense is finding it’s footing still, and I think this is a favorable matchup for them to find it. Especially, when it comes to the run. That is what this offense is still lacking. They only managed 23 rushing yards against Texas A&M last week. Arkansas has given up plenty of yards on the ground this season, I’m looking for Jase McClellon and Jalen Milroe to get loose tomorrow.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Game Time: 11:00 AM

Network: ESPN

Over/Under: 46.5

Line: ALA -19.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Alabama wins 35-14

Eve: Alabama wins 34-14 (I didn’t want to copy Patrick, but we unknowingly had the same prediction.)

