Gusty winds add a chill to our Fall weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful Fall weather today as it looks to continue into Sunday as well.

Conditions will remain very windy with winds anywhere from 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph across the area for the rest of the weekend as a frontal boundary continues to track east. With it being so windy it could add a bit of chill into the air for Sunday as temperatures will dip into the mid-60s for highs compared to the 70s on Saturday.

Sunday there is a partial chance for some stray showers, but the chances will remain fairly low across Mississippi and Alabama.

We will remain below average in our temperatures for the start of our week with overnight lows dropping down to the 40s.

Things will be fairly quiet here for the next 5 days as well.

Tracking the Tropics:

Sean is continuing to weaken as it has become a Tropical Depression but there is one area that we are continuously watching for development over the next 7 days and it’s right off the coast of Africa. We will be continuously watching the tropics and the weather here at home and keep you updated.

The next named storm will be Tammy.

