Pickleball For Polio

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Rotary Club hosted a Pickleball Tournament Saturday at the Northwood Country Club. Twenty-one teams played in three pools of players in round robin brackets. Two teams walked away with championship titles based on skill.

Portia Ruffin and Ashton Vinet played in Saturday’s tournament. They became Pickleball friends as they play together on a regular basis.

Ruffin says she’s using the tournament to gauge her skill level. “I wanted to see if I was actually good, or not, and I think I’m OK but I’ve got some improvement,” says Ruffin.

Vinet discovered the game after playing with her mom. Now her whole family plays. “Anywhere we go on vacation we can play it. We take Pickleball paddles, and we can always find a court,” says Vinet.

Pickleball is not a new sport. It’s been around for decades. But it’s getting more popular. USA Pickleball, pickleball’s national governing body, says there are almost 10-million people playing the sport right now, a jump from 6-million a year ago.

Rotary Club President-Elect Lance Burnham organized the event.

“Pickleball is a social sport that’s great for all ages and abilities,” says Burnham, “the club saw a need in the community to create an event like this and at the same time raise money to support Rotary’s initiative to eradicate polio.”

“There are still two countries in the world war polio is present, Afghanistan and Pakistan,” says Club President and and associate Professor at Mississippi State University in Meridian.

In 2022 the Meridian Rotary club club gave $1.,500 supports the work global polio eradication initiative. This year club members say they hope to give $2,000. Worldwide Rotary donated $65 million in grants to fight the disease.

