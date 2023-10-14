Plan for a Windy Weekend

It will also be unseasonably cool(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ll get behind a cold front this weekend, and it’ll surely feel like it....especially by Sunday. As the front crosses, isolated showers are possible before sunrise Saturday. Clouds may linger around daybreak, but the sun will surely take over by late morning...allowing for a great view of the partial solar eclipse that’ll be maximized in our area around 12:06PM CDT Saturday.

Winds will increase to 10-20mph by Saturday afternoon, and gusts will ranch from 20-30mph. Sadly, the winds will get even stronger by Sunday with gusts ranging from 25-35mph by the afternoon. So, if you have outdoor events, plan for gusty winds.

The winds will also make it feel a little cooler, so plan to dress warmly if you expect to spend extended time outdoors. Highs Saturday will be below average into the mid 70s, and highs will stay in the mid 60s by Sunday as that cooler air settles in. Plus, Sunday brings more clouds and the small possibility for isolated showers.

Next week starts with cooler than average temps, but temps rebound into the upper 70s (closer to average) by the middle & end of the week. It looks like another cold front could move into our area by the end of next week, and it could bring our next good chance for rain.

