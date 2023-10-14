Plans announced for a Right to Contraception Act to be filed in Mississippi’s 2024 legislative session

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The right to an abortion in Mississippi is blocked aside from a couple of exceptions. Now there’s a political question of whether that’s the last attempt at restricting access to women’s reproductive decisions.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas argued the court should reconsider its past rulings solidifying the rights to contraception access.

”I’m currently pregnant,” said Jitoria Hunter, Vice President of External Affairs for Converge. “I’m six months pregnant and I’m 30 years old, but I’ve been on birth control up until this point, it matters for me to be in a stable position to be able to welcome in a new baby. That was my choice, right?”

Jitoria Hunter works with the nonprofit Converge which focuses on sexual reproductive health care.

“At this current moment, we do always want to urge everyone and make sure that the public knows that you still have the right to the full FDA-approved list of contraceptives.”

But the potential for restrictions is why Rep. Zakiya Summers is announcing her plans to file a Right to Contraception Act next legislative session.

“Contraception allows the freedom to exercise choice in planning and spacing out pregnancies, which not only cultivates family stability but also ensures that parents can provide their children with the necessary care they need,” noted Summers. “In addition, contraception plays a critical role in fostering economic stability for families, enabling them to pursue educational opportunities into the workforce and strive for career advancement.”

We asked the author of Mississippi’s trigger law for his reaction and if he thinks restrictions on contraceptives are on the table for the Republicans.

“I think this is again, a very cynical ploy on behalf of very woke Democrats across the country, and now trying to infiltrate here into Mississippi saying that are very strict law,” said Sen. Joey Fillingane. “And they’re looking for exceptions. They’re looking for expansions of how to get around and an end run around if you will, to allow morning-after abortions. And that’s not what the law says.”

Sen. Joey Fillingane says he does not believe there would be any attempts to block traditional birth control methods.

We do not yet know what will be included in the definition of contraceptives in the bill and whether emergency contraceptives will be part of that list.

WLBT will watch closely as the bills are filed when lawmakers return in January.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train is set to begin its multistate journey.
The Holiday Express will be rolling into Meridian
Tenesia Evans was indicted in January 2021 and entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud...
Former Meridian Police officer sentenced on fraud charge
Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.
College football game canceled after player shot, killed overnight
Two people were arrested Thursday morning after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s...
Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served in Lauderdale County
Dish Network customers not receiving sound from WTOK

Latest News

Players play pickleball to raise money for Polio
Pickleball For Polio
Conditions will remain very windy with winds anywhere from 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph...
Gusty winds add a chill to our Fall weather
Alabama fire alert amended for certain counties
It will also be unseasonably cool
Plan for a Windy Weekend