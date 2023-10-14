Tailgate Game: Scott Central spoils senior night for Clarkdale

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale had two defending state championship winners on their schedule with the district realignment this season. They welcomed the defending 2A State Champions of Scott Central tonight for senior night.

Scott Central was able to spoil the senior night celebrations by defeating Clarkdale 24-16.

Clarkdale now fall to 3-5 on the season and 1-3 in district play. Scott Central, on the other hand, improve to 5-3 on the season and 1-1 in the district.

Clarkdale took the early lead in this one, going to the ground game in nearly every play to try to grind their way to victory.

On the Bulldogs second drive, they ran the ball on every single play which proved effective until they got to the Rebels 4 yard line. The Rebels were able to make a great defensive effort by holding the Bulldogs to just three points.

After Bulldogs junior running back, Ladonya Adams scored a 10-yard touchdown the following drive, the Rebels looked to get on the board after falling in a 10-0 hole.

They did just that on their very next possession, when wide receiver, Devin Cunningham, lined up in the wildcat formation and kept the ball for a 7-yard rushing touchdown. After the missed extra point, the Bulldogs went into the half with a 10-6 lead.

After the half, Scott Central was able to make the necessary adjustments and stop Clarkdale’s rushing attack, for the most part.

Scott Central will continue their journey back to the state championship with a couple of favorable district matchups to end the season in Newton and Lake.

Clarkdale will look to finish the Bubba Brannon era strong and steal a couple of wins over Heidelberg and Newton. Coach Brannon will depart from the head coaching position at the end of this season.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.