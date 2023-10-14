Tailgate Game: Scott Central spoils senior night for Clarkdale

Clarkdale welcomed the defending 2A State Champion Scott Central Rebels to Meridian for week 8 of the football season.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale had two defending state championship winners on their schedule with the district realignment this season. They welcomed the defending 2A State Champions of Scott Central tonight for senior night.

Scott Central was able to spoil the senior night celebrations by defeating Clarkdale 24-16.

Clarkdale now fall to 3-5 on the season and 1-3 in district play. Scott Central, on the other hand, improve to 5-3 on the season and 1-1 in the district.

Clarkdale took the early lead in this one, going to the ground game in nearly every play to try to grind their way to victory.

On the Bulldogs second drive, they ran the ball on every single play which proved effective until they got to the Rebels 4 yard line. The Rebels were able to make a great defensive effort by holding the Bulldogs to just three points.

After Bulldogs junior running back, Ladonya Adams scored a 10-yard touchdown the following drive, the Rebels looked to get on the board after falling in a 10-0 hole.

They did just that on their very next possession, when wide receiver, Devin Cunningham, lined up in the wildcat formation and kept the ball for a 7-yard rushing touchdown. After the missed extra point, the Bulldogs went into the half with a 10-6 lead.

After the half, Scott Central was able to make the necessary adjustments and stop Clarkdale’s rushing attack, for the most part.

Scott Central will continue their journey back to the state championship with a couple of favorable district matchups to end the season in Newton and Lake.

Clarkdale will look to finish the Bubba Brannon era strong and steal a couple of wins over Heidelberg and Newton. Coach Brannon will depart from the head coaching position at the end of this season.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenesia Evans was indicted in January 2021 and entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud...
Former Meridian Police officer sentenced on fraud charge
Two people were arrested Thursday morning after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s...
Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served in Lauderdale County
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train is set to begin its multistate journey.
The Holiday Express will be rolling into Meridian
Wreck on I-59N just north of Pachuta
Wreck on I-59 N slows northbound traffic in Jasper County
-
Man sentenced to life for 2020 murder of wife in Wayne Co.

Latest News

Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.
College football game canceled after player shot, killed overnight
The East Central Warriors picked up win over the 10th-rankked NE Mississippi Tigers on Thursday...
Warriors pick up Top-10 win over Tigers
Jackson Police share safety measures ahead of JSU’s homecoming weekend
Jackson Police share safety measures ahead of JSU’s homecoming weekend
FILE - Mary Lou Retton, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the women's...
Olympic champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton remains in intensive care as donations pour in