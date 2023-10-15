The 22nd Annual Ham Jam

A fall festive pumpkin and canned water at a booth at Ham Jam.
A fall festive pumpkin and canned water at a booth at Ham Jam.(WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 22nd annual Ham Jam took over the Downtown Philadelphia area and was filled to the brim with food, fun, and family.

The festival brought many members of the community out to participate.

And even some first timers along with others who hold to the tradition every year.

“So, this is actually my first time at Ham Jam, and I’d say about 16 or so years and I have to say this year has been absolutely fantastic. It’s been very family oriented. Everybody has been so happy to be here. There’s been a whole lot to do, a lot of great food, I’ve been loving it,” said booth co-owner Brandon Cox.

Ham Jam was free to attend and included, food, refreshments, lots of stuff for kids, a car show, as well as the unveiling of a new mural for Downtown Philadelphia.

“We tried it over the years. Just bring different things that attract different people. We’ve got entertainment, we’ve got a kid’s area. Last year we added a pickleball tournament because pickleball is up and coming, we’ve got an antique car show. So, we’ve tried to have just a little bit for everybody,” said the Executive Director for the Philadelphia Main Street, Tim Moore.

As Ham Jam left the streets of Downtown Philadelphia crowded with the happy faces of many community members, one could definitely call this year’s Ham Jam a success.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train is set to begin its multistate journey.
The Holiday Express will be rolling into Meridian
Tenesia Evans was indicted in January 2021 and entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud...
Former Meridian Police officer sentenced on fraud charge
Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.
College football game canceled after player shot, killed overnight
Two people were arrested Thursday morning after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s...
Two arrested on drug charges after search warrants served in Lauderdale County
Dish Network customers not receiving sound from WTOK

Latest News

A plane at Wings Over Winston folding its wings back up as it prepares to go back into the...
Wings Over Winston
Today the MAX hosted their fall fling to bring activities to all ages in hopes of promoting...
Fall Fling at the MAX
Players play pickleball to raise money for Polio
Pickleball For Polio
Conditions will remain very windy with winds anywhere from 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph...
Gusty winds add a chill to our Fall weather