MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 22nd annual Ham Jam took over the Downtown Philadelphia area and was filled to the brim with food, fun, and family.

The festival brought many members of the community out to participate.

And even some first timers along with others who hold to the tradition every year.

“So, this is actually my first time at Ham Jam, and I’d say about 16 or so years and I have to say this year has been absolutely fantastic. It’s been very family oriented. Everybody has been so happy to be here. There’s been a whole lot to do, a lot of great food, I’ve been loving it,” said booth co-owner Brandon Cox.

Ham Jam was free to attend and included, food, refreshments, lots of stuff for kids, a car show, as well as the unveiling of a new mural for Downtown Philadelphia.

“We tried it over the years. Just bring different things that attract different people. We’ve got entertainment, we’ve got a kid’s area. Last year we added a pickleball tournament because pickleball is up and coming, we’ve got an antique car show. So, we’ve tried to have just a little bit for everybody,” said the Executive Director for the Philadelphia Main Street, Tim Moore.

As Ham Jam left the streets of Downtown Philadelphia crowded with the happy faces of many community members, one could definitely call this year’s Ham Jam a success.

