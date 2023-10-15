Below average temperatures open up our week to Fall

Highs tomorrow will be roughly 10 to 15 degrees below average as clear skies will prevail tomorrow and we will slowly warm up to average temperatures by Wednesday.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are staying warm as the wind is adding quite a bite to the air and stray showers are lingering around the area.

Not everyone will be seeing rain but those of you that do will see light showers, but winds will stay gusty into the overnight hours as the conditions will start to clear up. Overnight temperatures will drop back into the mid and low 40s.

Highs tomorrow will be roughly 10 to 15 degrees below average as clear skies will prevail tomorrow and we will slowly warm up to average temperatures by Wednesday.

Our next chance of rain will be around Friday, but the chances are very low.

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Depression Sean will continue to weaken and is forecasted to fizzle out by the end of the day today. Behind that, we could see another named storm in the coming days as there is a high chance for development in the central Atlantic. We will be continuously watching this system as well as the weather here at home.

The next named storm will be Tammy.

