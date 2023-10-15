Crimson Tide survive Razorbacks’ second half surge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Crimson Tide found themselves in a 6-0 hole in the first quarter of Saturday’s game, but then they rattled off 21 straight points of their own to end the first half, and it seemed like all the momentum in the world was on Alabama’s side, but that’s not how the game ended.

Jalen Milroe began the Alabama scoring with a 79-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Prentice, that gave the Crimson Tide a 7-6 lead with 58 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

With 8:52 in the game, Jalen Milroe added a 1-yard rushing touchdown, which made it a 14-6 lead for Alabama.

In their next possession, Milroe found Tight-End Amari Niblack for a 29-yard touchdown, that put the Tide up 21-6 heading into halftime.

The Tide got the ball to start the second half, and the offense looked like it was going to pick up right where it left off, but as they approached the red-zone, the offense stalled, leading to a 30-yard field goal off the foot of Will Reichard.

A late third quarter touchdown and an early fourth quarter touchdown, put the Razorbacks within 3, as the Alabama offense failed to execute down the stretch.

“Well, it’s two games now, you know. We came out a little flat on defense at Mississippi State when we were ahead at halftime... But the first drive was really the best drive we had in the second half. When we got the ball and we got the kickoff, we went down the field and didn’t finish the drive. So... And again, just didn’t execute the way we needed to execute,” Alabama Head Coach, Nick Saban, said.

Jalen Milroe finished Saturday 10-21, for 238 yards, and two touchdowns, and he rushed for a touchdown.

When asked what needs to happen for Alabama to put together a full 60-minute performance, Milroe said, “First, looking in the mirror and acknowledging what we need to do to get better. You know, the biggest thing we’re going to do is just take 24 hours to appreciate the win, but when it’s time to get back with the coaching staff... you know, trying to find some things we need to do better and try to build on that.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.