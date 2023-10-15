Festival on Fifth in Meridian

By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Over the weekend there was the Festival on Fifth which was an event in downtown Meridian that promoted local food vendors.

The event was 10 dollars at the door to taste over 20 local food caterers and celebrate food dishes from around the world. It gave plenty of people an opportunity to try new and great foods and be able to expand your palettes.

We talked with one local about what it means to go out to events like this in Meridian.

“I mean the majority of restaurants are here I mean you can smell the food and it makes you want to eat it’s very advertising and right now I’m ready to eat something. It seems like everyone having a nice time and you have more young people and that’s what I’m behind you got James Carter and the Carter Foundation here and everything is just great it’s nice.”

There was also a book signing off to the side with hundreds of people in attendance throughout all the events.

