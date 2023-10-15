JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South to perform in national parade

Jackson State's line of saxophone players enter Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium prior to...
Jackson State's line of saxophone players enter Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium prior to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s world-famous band the Sonic Boom of the South is set to perform in a national parade on New Year’s Day.

According to its Facebook page, the Sonic Boom of the South announced on Saturday that the band has accepted an invitation to perform at the Rose Parade.

According to its website, the Rose Parade is an iconic New Year’s Day tradition set in Pasadena, California for “millions of people around the world.”

The Rose Parade will begin on January 1, 2025, at 10 a.m., and is set to be broadcasted on NBC.

Click here for seating and ticket information.

