Lawn mower accident sends 1 to emergency room, ignites Jones County fire

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

IJONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The operator of a riding lawn mower suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon in a mishap that also started a fire at the site.

Glade Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded at 2:57 p.m. Saturday to check out a report of a fire at 1882 Mississippi 15 south.

On arrival, firefighters found an individual had been injured seriously after a rollover on a zero turn riding lawn mower.

During the rollover, the mower lost some of its gasoline and, subsequently, nearby brush was ignited.

Firefighters worked to provide emergency care as well as extinguish the flames.

Rescue 7 transported the victim to a specialty center for emergency medical care. The Mississippi Highway Patrol shut down Mississippi 15 for a short time while firefighters created a landing zone so that the helicopter could touch down alongside the highway.

Emserv Ambulance Service,and Jones Count Sheriff’s Department also responded to the incident.

