One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University

One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University
One injured after being shot on campus of Jackson State University(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff and Quentin Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is injured after being shot in the leg on the campus of Jackson State University.

The Department of Public Safety tells 3 On Your Side that Capitol Police responded to a call around midnight regarding a person suffering from a gunshot wound on Dalton Street.

Upon arrival, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries. DPS says the person was shot in the leg.

It is not known if the victim is a student.

The identity of the person has not been released at the time. No arrests have been made at this time and a suspect has not been revealed.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express Train is set to begin its multistate journey.
The Holiday Express will be rolling into Meridian
Viewers use special glasses to watch from San Antonio, as the moon moves in front of the sun...
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas, bringing with it cheers and shouts of joy
Conditions will remain very windy with winds anywhere from 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph...
Gusty winds add a chill to our Fall weather
Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.
College football game canceled after player shot, killed overnight
FILE - Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Miller, right, stands with her presenter, Mary...
Family of Olympic champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton says she is making ‘remarkable’ progress

Latest News

Highs tomorrow will be roughly 10 to 15 degrees below average as clear skies will prevail...
Below average temperatures open up our week to Fall
FEASTival on Fifth
FEASTival on Fifth in Meridian
Tigers upset #6 Argonauts on Homecoming
Crimson Tide survive Razorbacks’ second half surge