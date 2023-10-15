Tigers upset #6 Argonauts on Homecoming

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The West Alabam Tigers welcomed the sixth-ranked West Florida Argonauts to Tiger Stadium, on Saturday afternoon.

West Florida has been one of the Gulf South Coast Conference’s best teams in recent history, and this year they were averaging 36.5 points per game and 465 yards per game.

That all ended Saturday, as the Tigers’ defense shut down the Argonauts’ offense.

A 36-yard field goal, off the boot of Griffin Cerra, put West Florida up 3-0, but the Tigers would respond on their next drive.

An 81-yard drive was capped off by a 7-yard rushing touchdown thanks to Bry Webb.

The Tigers entered halftime up 7-3.

On their first possession of the third quarter, the Tigers kicked a 30-yard field goal to make their lead 10-3.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Argonauts put together a nice drive that concluded with another field goal off the boot of Griffin, making it a 10-6 game in favor of the Tigers.

The Tigers won Saturday’s matchup10-6, ending West Florida’s 9-game win streak (in league play).

They limited West Florida’s offense to 214 total yards.

