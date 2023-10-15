Wings Over Winston

A plane at Wings Over Winston folding its wings back up as it prepares to go back into the...
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Wings Over Winston Airshow took off at the Louisville Winston County Airport.

It was a fun time for plane enthusiasts and newcomers as well as pilots who put on amazing acts.

Food trucks and refreshments were available at the event along with a professional commentator who talked about the history behind some of the planes.

With free admission and complimentary shuttle services, Wings Over Winston gave the community no reason not to come out to the show.

Mike Forster, President of the Louisville Airport, says his sponsors, Nicholas air and Taylor Machine Works, helped to make this possible.

“So, without question this is I think I finest show ever. Certainly, anybody who’s an aviation enthusiast is going to be out here. There are many people here today that have been to air shows many, many, many times. I talked to a young man. A young man about my age, he said this was the best one he’s ever attended. He’s been to 60 air shows, but let me tell you what, it’s the children. The little boys and girls who see airplanes for the first time, and it’s an absolute wonder in their eyes is amazing.”

He commented that this might be their biggest show ever and he looks forward to watching its growth continue.

