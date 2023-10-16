3 killed, 5 others injured after van leaves I-20 and hits tree

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people were killed and multiple people were injured during a single-vehicle crash on I-20 on Monday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2012 Ford E350 XL was driving on the interstate near the 15-mile marker in Warren County around 4:50 a.m. when the incident occurred.

Three people were killed and five others were injured.

All of those involved were from Cottondale, Alabama.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.